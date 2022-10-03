Family and friends celebrate 105 years and find out one woman's secret to life

CHEETOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eva "Meka" Manns' family and friends have sung Happy Birthday to her many times. 105 times to be exact and this year, like all the others, is cause for celebration.

"Oh my goodness," said Eva Manns. "I felt as if I was just going to fall over. I never expected this. I just expected to go out to dinner."

However, Manns's grandson's wife, Paulette Manns said this birthday girl deserves so much more. So her family and friends at her senior apartment living complex threw her a surprise party.

"She's been through a lot," said Paulette Manns. "She's beat cancer. She's seen a lot as far as World Wars. She's see so much as far as the news, COVDID. All the things that she thought she would never ever have to see and be apart of. It's a lot of pain that people go through and she sympathizes and knows what it was like."

"From being small and growing up, and then going through teenage years and in my married life which was very happy, and the birth of my sons," said Eva Manns.

Manns said her 105 years of life have been fruitful. Her friends said Manns is always showing up for others. She proudly shared stories about her family which has grown to having 5 grand children, 14 great grand children and 2 great grand children. She shared her love for the color pink, butterflies and how her nickname "Meka" came to be.

But for as much love and light these 105 years have brought, Manns says she's also seen some darkness. Her husband passed away 37 years ago and that hasn't been her only loss.

"This is Meka's two sons," said Paulette Manns. "Bob and Danny. Danny passed away when he was 21 from Leukemia."

However, at her birthday celebration, there were only smiles. 7 News asked Manns what her secret to life was. Manns said the answer is simple.

"I say God's the secret," said Eva Manns. "It's through him that I'm here today."

Manns and her family said it's their faith that has brought them this far and faith that will continue to bring them peace.

"Especially at 105," said Paulette Manns. "Anyone knows that they're going to pass away at some point. She has peace knowing that she goes to heaven to be with Jesus. It's right there for her."

So its been 105 years of singing to their one and only Meka. They say in the room was enough faith that may even carry Manns onto year 106.