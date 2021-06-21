Families separated by a bridge want answers from Biden, Trudeau

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Marcella Picone wants answers from President Joe Biden.

Picone, has been separated from her fiancé and father of her children for 16 months as the U.S.-Canada border continues to be closed. She says the main problem is the land border.

“They let me down,” she said of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Biden, who she says should open the U.S. land border immediately. “I’m very disappointed.”

The U.S.-Canada border was supposed to open June 22, but that closure has been once again extended another month until July.

Canada, announced Monday as of July 5, fully vaccinated Canadians can return to Canada without having to quarantine in a government authorized hotel. Still, separated families say this does not help the land border issue.

Picone says last year, the Canadian government did make exceptions for loved one separated, allowing them to apply for a visa to cross over into Canada and back to America, but that has yet to be reciprocated by land by the United States.

“But he can get onto a plane from Toronto to Detroit, Detroit to Buffalo and thousands of dollars later but he can’t just get over and drive over that land border,” she said.

