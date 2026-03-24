HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Weeks after a 7 News investigation prompted improvements inside a Hamburg nursing home, one family says the progress did not last.

Cynthia Russell first contacted 7 News after she said she was watching her mother-in-law decline while living at the facility, describing long waits for basic care, including help with hygiene and changing.

After the initial reports aired, Russell says conditions noticeably improved.

She says response times improved, staffing appeared stronger, and for a time, she felt like concerns from families were being addressed.

But now, Russell tells 7 News those conditions have slipped back.

WATCH: Families say care concerns are returning at Hamburg nursing home after brief improvement

Families say care concerns are returning at Hamburg nursing home after brief improvement

She says on weekends, when staffing is typically lower, delays in basic care have returned, including long waits for assistance with hygiene.

Russell emphasized that she believes the nursing staff are compassionate and doing their best, but says there are not enough people on the floor.

In earlier reporting, a staff member who spoke to 7 News on the condition of anonymity, out of fear of retaliation, described similar challenges inside the facility, saying short-staffed shifts can lead to longer wait times for residents.

Russell says what she is seeing now reflects those same concerns.

Russell says the temporary improvements following media attention show that change is possible, but not sustained.

"Somebody has to start holding them accountable because something's not working. And it has to come higher above, because the facilities just aren't caring enough and they're not caring about the patients in there," Russell said.

She also said staff and residents noticed the improvements after coverage, but says that progress has since faded.

"A lot of the staff was thankful, the patients are thankful for us stepping up and the news articles going up, because they were starting to get better care and now you can see it in their faces that they're starting to feel defeated again," Russell said.

Russell is not alone.

Other families with loved ones in nursing homes across Western New York have reached out to 7 News with similar concerns, including reports of delayed care and staffing shortages.

Some say they are hoping lawmakers step in, as questions grow about whether current oversight and staffing requirements are enough to ensure consistent care.

7 News has been analyzing staffing data that facilities are required to report to the federal government, which shows that some days, particularly weekends, can fall below minimum staffing levels, even while facilities meet requirements overall.

That is because New York's staffing law measures compliance over time using averages, rather than requiring facilities to meet minimums every single day.

7 News reached out to facility administrators for comment on the renewed concerns but has not received a response.