Families excited to learn date U.S.-Canada Border reopen date

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Congressman Brian Higgins (D - NY26) the White House indicates the U.S. land border will reopen to vaccinated Canadians on November 8.

Tuesday the United States Department of Homeland Security announced land borders would reopen to those who are fully vaccinated for nonessential travel in November .

The closure of the U.S.-Canada border kept families apart for over a year and a half. That's the case with Marilyn Kausner.

But, her family's story is a bit different than most.

“Dan was actually at the airport waiting for Elly the night of the crash,” Kausner said. Her daughter, Elly, was on Flight 3407 in 2009.

“She and Dan Bogner had been together for five years. They met at Canisus. They both did their undergrad there,” said Kausner.

Bogner currently lives in Ottawa with his young family. And to say that Kausner and Bogner stay in touch, is an understatement.

“We have been very intentional about staying close to Dan and we spend holidays together. He’s part of our family,” added Kausner.

The border closure has been tough for Kausner. She says having a date for Canadians to cross the border is huge.

They've already making plans for American Thanksgiving.

“We’re not complete without them," said Kausner. "We're all really excited."