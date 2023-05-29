Fallen soldiers remembered at Memorial Day Naval Park ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, volunteers blanketed The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park with flags representing the 7,300 soldiers who died by suicide since last year, remembering their memory in service and ceremony.

During the ceremony, Chaplain-Medaille College Campus Ministry Pastor Paul Emery wanted all to remember why Memorial Day is important.

"On this day, we remember, we remember who have served and those who have given the ultimate price," Pastor Emery said.

For audience member, Jeff Schulyer, whose brother died after serving in the Marines, the ceremony was emotional.

"It touched my heart, and this day means a lot and what the military gentlemen and women died for our country, for what we have today, and if it was not for them, we do not have what we have," Schuyler said.

For Daniel DiNatale, Vice President of the "Battle Within Foundation," honoring fallen heroes is also a way to keep others from falling victim.

"For me to be working to bring awareness to this issue cannot be understated of what a simple conversation of 'are you okay?' can do," DiNatale said.

During the ceremony, Gold Star mother Ester Macklin gave the 13-fold flag to commemorate her son PFC David Evans, who died in 2003 while serving in Iraq.