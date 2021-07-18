Fallen Heroes Memorial stops in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fallen soldiers shouldn't be forgotten, and that is the mission of an exhibit that made its way to Buffalo for the first time this weekend.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial was on display at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park. It's a 28-by-6-foot American flag, consisting of nearly 7,000 dog tags. Each tag has the name of a Virginian resident who was killed in action from September 11, 2001 to the end of 2019. It travels all over the U.S., but this is the first time it was on display in New York.

“As long as we keep speaking their name and remembering them, they'll live on forever. And their families will be happy that we're not losing sight of their memories,” said K.I.A. Memorial Road March Founder, Jason Jaskula.

The wall is being taken down Sunday night, but click here for more information on the organization and future events.

