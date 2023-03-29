Fallen Firefighter Jason Arno's wife shares heart-felt message to those showing their support

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly a month after Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno was killed while battling a 4-alarm fire on Main Street, his wife is sharing a heart-felt message.

As people continue to show their support from across the country 7 News spoke with a woodworker in Ohio about his tribute to Arno and got the latest on the investigation.

"He lived purposefully, laughed infectiously, and loved unconditionally, " these are the first words the public is seeing from Sarah-Liz Tierney, Arno's wife. In a Facebook post she also says that someday she will have to explain to their daughter, Olivia, the circumstances of her father's tragic death, "But, I will also be able to tell her and show her how at our darkest moment we had an entire city and beyond rallying behind us and lifting us from our lowest point. How our whole city wrapped its arms around us in strength when we had none. "

Fire Commissioner William Renaldo says so many people are still showing their support and, "there's a huge outpouring of support from other departments and from the public and it's very gratifying." Commissioner Renaldo says the support for Arno's family and fellow firefighters hasn't stopped. He explains, "We're getting cards and letters on a daily basis ...including today from across the country, Canada, really from across the world."

Buffalo native, Corey Salomon who now lives in Ohio is showing his support. He made a flag out of reclaimed wood to honor Firefighter Jason Arno because he says, "after I saw what happened I knew I had to do something. He served the community. He put his life on the line every time he went out to the call." Salomon says the flag took weeks to make and he will deliver it to Arno's Engine Company 2 in April.

Arno's wife appreciates the continued support, concluding her post with these words: "Thank you to every single person who helped soften the blow of this trauma. Thank you for being there for us before we even knew what we needed. Thank you, Buffalo. Jay was always our hero. Now he's all of our guardian angels."

Meanwhile, the investigation into the fatal fire continues. Renaldo says the ATF is still compiling its report and that will take 30 to 60 days. He says demolition of the building is 60 percent complete and it will be taken down within a couple of weeks.