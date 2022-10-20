Fallen Buffalo Vietnam soldier honored with memorial 54 years after dying in combat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fallen Buffalo war soldier was honored, 54 years after his death, right in his neighborhood.

Lance Corporal Daniel Edward Sirianni was killed while in Vietnam, on February 8, 1968, exactly one month after his 20th birthday.

The West Side native and more than a dozen others in his platoon, were killed that day.

Lance Corporal Sirianni was honored with a memorial outside of the West Side Community Services building, with dozens of his childhood friends, relatives and siblings, Thursday afternoon.

His younger siblings, Anthony, Lisa, Cindy and Lewis Sirianni, Jr., as well as one of his closest friends Michael Calandra told 7 News that he is remembered for his dedication to his family, neighbors and the Marine Corps, as he followed in the footsteps of his father who also served in the military.

Sirianni, Jr. told Pheben Kassahun he remembered his brother as someone who always kept everyone's spirits up. He died when Sirianni, Jr. was 12, but he remembers him vividly.

"I hope that they all realize that there are people out here, people that they don't even know that do this everyday. They put their lives on the line for strangers so that we can all live this way. Live free and without fear," Daniel's younger brother, Lewis C. Sirianni, Jr. said. "It's unfortunate that we have to lose good men throughout all of this. This freedom wouldn't be possible without all of those heroes out there that have dedicated their lives to keeping others safe."

Daniel is also honored on the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial in Washington, D.C.

