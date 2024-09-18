Fallen Buffalo hero Jason Arno being added to International Association of Fire Fighters Memorial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fallen Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno is being honored alongside other brave brothers and sisters who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect their community.

Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 says Jason Arno's name is being added to the International Association of Fire Fighters Memorial.

The union says a contingent of Buffalo Firefighters, Buffalo Fire Honor Guard members, Arno's family and friends embarked on a journey to the memorial Wednesday.

"We gather to honor our brother Firefighter Jason Arno, whose unwavering courage and dedication will forever be etched in our hearts," a Facebook post reads. "Jason's name will be added to the Memorial, joining the revered list of brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice. He will be beside 84 members of the Buffalo Fire Department who grace the wall with honor and respect.

Arno died March 1, 2023, while battling a four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo's Historic Theater District.