Fall is here! Here's how you can track the changing leaves throughout New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fall officially starts on September 22nd at 3:21pm. In some areas of New York, the leaves are already changing.

"I Love NY" has a fall foliage report on its website, where you can track the leaves as they change colors in different areas around the state. The map shows you when the leaves are at their peak. It's interactive, and also shows you different places you can explore. In Western New York, it has information on Niagara Falls State Park, Allegany State Park, Letchworth State Park and other local natural wonders.

You can find the interactive map here.