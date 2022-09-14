Fall foliage reporting begins Wednesday in NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the first day of fall nears, so does the beginning of fall foliage across the state. Gov. Hochul announced the beginning of 2022 fall foliage and travel season in New York.

"I LOVE NY" begins issuing weekly foliage reports on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The report show observations of the change in leaf color across the state. The changes are marked by over 85 volunteer leaf spotters who track the changes in their areas.

"From colorful foliage and unparalleled natural landscapes to breathtaking historical sites and on-of-a-kind state parks, there's nothing like New York in the fall," Hochul said.

An interactive foliage map that tracks the changes in leaf color across the state is also available on the I LOVE NY website, here.

I LOVE NY Color changes in leaves during the first week of fall foliage reporting.

The website also lists a number of places to view the fall foliage across Chautauqua-Allegheny and in Erie and Niagara counties:

Chautauqua-Allegheny



Lucille Ball Memorial Park

Audubon Community Nature Center

Luensman Overview Park

Allegany State Park

Erie & Niagara counties:

