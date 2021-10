BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Ellicottville Fall Festival is back.

Thousands of people flocked to this charming ski town this weekend to enjoy the fall foliage, and take a stroll along Washington Street.

The festival had 20% fewer vendors this year.

Organizers say that was on purpose to help people spread out in this age of COVID-19.

Last year's festival had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.