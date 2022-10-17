Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fall Festival of fun at Canalside in Buffalo

Halloween themed fun at Explore & More Museum
EXPLORE PIC.jpg
wkbw
EXPLORE PIC.jpg
Posted at 10:14 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 22:14:38-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a celebration of the season here in Western New York.

It's fun, but also educational for you and your children.

A Family Fun Fall Festival took place at the Explore and More – Ralph Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum this weekend.

That's right at Canalside in Buffalo.

There was lots to do for the whole family, from crafts in the art studio, to making pumpkin launchers in the Tinkering Tank.

The Explore and More Museum has a number of fall related events taking place over the next several weeks.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United