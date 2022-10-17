Fall Festival of fun at Canalside in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a celebration of the season here in Western New York.

It's fun, but also educational for you and your children.

A Family Fun Fall Festival took place at the Explore and More – Ralph Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum this weekend.

That's right at Canalside in Buffalo.

There was lots to do for the whole family, from crafts in the art studio, to making pumpkin launchers in the Tinkering Tank.

The Explore and More Museum has a number of fall related events taking place over the next several weeks.