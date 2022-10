BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Leaf peepers got a bird's eye view of the spectacular fall colors in ski country this weekend.

The Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville offered chairlift rides to thousands of people looking to take in the spectacle.

It was all part of the 47th annual Fall Festival.

The chairlift offered a great view of the surrounding mountains, exploding with color.

Once at the top, visitors enjoyed plenty of things to eat and drink, along with lots of live entertainment.