Falconer Central School music teacher accused of endangering the welfare of a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Falconer Central School music teacher was arrested Thursday on an endangering the welfare of a child charge.

The Town of Ellicott Police Department said on July 13 it was alerted to a suspicious situation involving Jeffrey T. Camp and a juvenile student. Camp allegedly sent over 600 text messages to the student and attempted to get the student to meet up with him in various places in the Falconer area. He is also accused of attempting to bring the student into the school after hours.

Police said a search warrant was issued and Camp's cell phone was secured as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and police said further charges are possible.