Fairgrounds Festival of Lights to return to Hamburg in December

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights will return to the Hamburg Fairgrounds this December.

Organizers say the drive-thru route will consist of over 70 variations of LED light displays, arches and light tunnels.

“We wanted to continue to provide a holiday event that is safe and fun for the whole family,” said Jessica Underberg, CEO of the Erie County Agricultural Society.

The event will be open every night in December except for the 24 and 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 9:00 a.m. on November 1 and will cost for $20 per vehicle (plus fees). Tickets will be sold online, there will be a limited number of tickets available and guests must select a specific night when purchasing tickets.

“In an effort to help reduce wait times and create a more enjoyable experience the number of tickets sold for each night will be limited ,” said Underberg.