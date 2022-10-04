Fairgrounds Festival of Lights to feature new additions this winter

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Fairgrounds announced Monday a new number of new displays and shows to be featured at its Festival of Lights this winter.

Included in the festival's new shows and attractions are a Disney-inspired Illuminated Pixel Show, Santa's Christmas Express Train Ride, a European Christmas Market, and Frosty's Dance Party.

The Hamburg festival will open for 17 nights, starting the weekend of Nov. 25.

Other weekends include Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18, and Dec. 19-23.

"We are happy that we are able to continue this holiday tradition with more walk-through holiday fun along 42nd Street in addition to the drive-through," CEO Jessica Underberg said. "It's just one price for the entire carload, so be sure to fill the car with family and friends to enjoy the evening together!"

Admission to the festival is $30 per car. Admission includes a drive-through of over 70 light displays, arches, tunnels, and all shows and attractions.

Indoor kiddie rides, food and shopping vendors, and an outdoor European market.

Starting Nov. 1, you can purchase tickets for the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights, here.