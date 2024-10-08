Fairgrounds Festival of Lights returns November 29

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A classic holiday attraction returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds on November 29.

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is celebrating its 20th year with more than 70 displays!

This year's new attractions include the Christmas Tree Comedy Jamboree and the Sanata Speed Lane, where guests can purchase a skip-the-line pass to meet Santa.

In addition, there are two dates to look out for. The festival will have a one-night discount on December 1 and a sensory-friendly event on December 8.

Returning this year are Santa's Magical Midway, Winter Wonderland Workshop Frosty's Dance Party and more.

The Festival of Lights is open on select dates through November and December. The following ticket options are available:



Full Experience Ticket is $33.90 per carload (includes fees). The full experience ticket includes both the drive-thru and walk-up attractions. The dates for the full experience are November 29 & 30, December 1, 6, 7, 8, and 13-23.

Drive-Thru Ticket is $22.60 per carload (includes fees). The drive-thru ticket provides the ultimate flexibility for guests who prefer to stay inside the car for a discounted price. Experience the drive-thru of light displays only on December 5, 12, and 26-30.

Tickets go on sale November 15 at 10 a.m. You can find more information on the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights online here.