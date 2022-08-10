Facade of building in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood collapses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The facade of a building in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood collapsed Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Franklin Street between Allen and North Streets. The portion of the facade that collapsed was just above The 499 Lofts located at 499 Franklin Street. No injuries were reported.

The City of Buffalo's Department of Permit and Inspection Services said the owner of the mixed-use building, located at 45 Allen Street, has a contractor at the site to address the situation.

The sidewalk is closed as crews remove the fallen debris and northbound traffic on Franklin Street at Allen Street is expected to be closed for several hours.