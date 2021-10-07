FAA to investigate hard landing from Mercy Flight helicopter in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a hard landing from a Mercy Flight helicopter at its base in Batavia.

Mercy Flight says a crew of four people which included three EMS and a pilot were not injured, Wednesday night.

The helicopter which sustained damage to the underside of the fuselage after returning from Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, and Mercy Flight believes fog played a role in the crash.

The FAA along with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and Town of Batavia Fire Department are handling the investigation.