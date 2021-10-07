Watch
FAA to investigate hard landing from Mercy Flight helicopter in Batavia

Eileen Buckley
Posted at 9:45 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 09:45:43-04

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a hard landing from a Mercy Flight helicopter at its base in Batavia.

Mercy Flight says a crew of four people which included three EMS and a pilot were not injured, Wednesday night.

The helicopter which sustained damage to the underside of the fuselage after returning from Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, and Mercy Flight believes fog played a role in the crash.

The FAA along with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and Town of Batavia Fire Department are handling the investigation.

