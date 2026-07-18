FAA & NTSB investigating after plane crash in Town of Porter

TOWN OF PORTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a plane crashed on Braley Road in the Town of Porter Friday evening.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, just after 6 p.m., officers received a report of a plane crash on a private runway at 1698 Braley Road.

Police found a 1986 Christen Industries Inc Pitts S-2B biplane overturned in the field.

An initial investigation on the scene determined the plane was landing when it lost directional control and overturned.

The pilot, 41, was not injured and declined medical treatment on the scene. The passenger, 39, was treated on scene and taken to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

No names are being released at this time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.