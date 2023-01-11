FAA: Computer system failure impacts flights nationwide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The FAA reported a computer system failure is impacting flights nationwide Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. EST.

The computer system outage impacted the administration's Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM), according to a FAA tweet.

NOTAM is responsible for sending out flight hazards and real time restrictions to pilots.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

"The FAA is experiencing an outage that is impacting the update of NOTAMS. All flights are unable to be released at this time," the FAA said in a statement announcing the problem.

American Airlines told ABC News that it has only meant delays for their flights for the moment.

Impact at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport:

At the Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUFF), over 10 flights have been delayed as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

They include flights to Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Charlotte and more.

If you're flying out Wednesday, be sure to check with your airline for the latest update on your flight.