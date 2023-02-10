Extreme caution advised on ice along Lakes Erie, Ontario, Finger Lakes and St. Lawrence River

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Coast Guard is reminding the public to use caution on ice along Lakes Erie, Ontario, the Finger Lakes, and the St. Lawrence River.

Accidents are reported every year due to unstable ice. People in the water, and loss of personal recreational equipment like snowmobiles and ATV's are common accidents due to unstable ice.

"Never assume the ice is safe, even if others are on it,” said Sector Buffalo Commander Capt. Mark Kuperman. “Ice conditions are highly unpredictable this year, and where you may have safely gone on the ice last year, maybe entirely different and unsafe this year."

Ice thickness is below the seasonal average, which has resulted in weak and unstable ice and hazardous conditions. Two people have already have to be rescued on the Great Lakes due to these conditions.

