Extending SNAP benefits to restaurants.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Getting money into the hands of struggling restaurants and getting food into the hands of those in need. That’s the goal of a new statewide bill, which if approved by the Federal Government would extend Supplemental Nutrition Benefits or SNAP to restaurants allowing those in need to purchase hot meals from restaurants.

“Today is about feeding people. It’s very simple, a basic human need,” said Governor Kathy Hochul during the Monday announcement.

The legislation sets aside $25 million for New York restaurants, and extends SNAP benefits to people in need, to use at participating restaurants. It also puts $2.1 million in the hands of Feedmore Western New York to be able to work with participating restaurants.

“We know so many people have been dealing with hunger as a result of the pandemic,” said Catherine Shick of Feedmore WNY.

Shick says the program will be one more step to closing the food insecurity gap in our region.

“We will be working with our partners, emergency food providers and restaurants to implement this new program.”

If a restaurant is interested in participating in the Restaurant Resiliency Program, it would fill out this form.