Explosive devices found in burning North Tonawanda apartment

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police say a number of explosive devices were found inside a burning home in North Tonawanda on Sunday.

Police say the man who lives in the home on Tremont Street told them that it was just a kitchen fire, but officers became suspicious due to the large amount of smoke coming out of the apartment.

Detectives eventually called in the bomb squad, a haz-mat crew and the ATF.

The fire was put out and the explosive devices contained.

The man who lives in the apartment, Daniel Benchik, is being treated at the hospital for burns to his hands and face.

Charges against him are pending.