Explore & More to reopen on Saturday after closure due to flood damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Explore & More, The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum, announced it will reopen to the public on Saturday after it was closed this week due to flood damage.

The museum announced on social media earlier in the week that it experienced flood damage on the third and fourth floors of the museum.

The museum will reopen on Saturday, with the exception of the Community Treehouse, which will remain closed due to flood damage.

"Buffalo Treehouse, who designed and constructed the Treehouse exhibit, was on site this week to meet with our leadership team and begin planning what's next," the museum said in a statement.

Guests can take advantage of Pay What You Wish! admission prices of $7, $10, or $13 on May 11 and 12 as well as May 15 — May 19.

The museum will also host Mothers & More Weekend this weekend.

