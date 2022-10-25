Explore&More opens accessible indoor playground for all kids

BUFFALO, NY — The Explore & More Children's Museum in Buffalo, opened its new indoor accessible playground for all to play.

"Having kids having fun and feeling as if they are in a safe and warm embracing environment," said Jon Dandes, the Board of Trustees President for Explore&More.

Through a partnership with Dunn Tire, the Ferranti Family and Mason's Mission Foundation to bring the playground to life.

"I never thought I would be here, 5 to 6 years ago ever, I just wanted something for us and now here we are," said Jason Evchich, the founder of Mason's Mission which has built six all inclusive playgrounds in Western New York, including one in Pendleton.

The new indoor playground brings sensory rich experiences to the museum such as a carousel which has seats, and allows children to stand on, and a lot more.

The playground is just another step toward bringing fun, and play to all children regardless of their ability.

"We want to make sure every family feels welcome and every child has a place to play with their ability," said Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore&More.