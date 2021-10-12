Explore & More museum announces Halloween-themed events for the family throughout October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Explore & More, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is helping families celebrate Halloween and the fall season with a few special events throughout October.

On October 23rd, the museum at Canalside is holding its Welloween: A Family Halloween Health Fair from 10am to 4pm. Families can come learn about health and safety, and go home with goodie bags and prizes.

Several organizations and experts will be on hand to answer questions. They include Kaleida Health, EPIC: Every Person Influences Children, Catholic Charities, Erie County Department of Health: Early Intervention, UB Dental, Parent Network of Western New York, Erie County Department of Health: Healthy Neighborhood, Best Self Behavioral Health, and the Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center.

From October 24th to 30th, families can come to the museum in their costumes for a not-so-spooky Spooktacular Halloween scavenger hunt. If you find all the clues, you can go home with a special treat. The price and hours are the same as normal admission, just come ready to find some clues!

