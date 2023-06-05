Explore & More Children’s Museum offering free summer passes to Buffalo third graders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Explore & More Children’s Museum is offering a summer deal for Buffalo third graders heading to fourth grade.

This initiative is happening to make up for the time when these students were stuck inside their homes due to COVID.

“Just because they missed out that time,” says Mariah Prentiss, an advancement manager at Explore & More Children’s Museum. “We want to give them the opportunity to attend the museum for free with their families."

The 716 Foundation funded this initiative, and it’s not a one-time opportunity.

Parents can come with their 8-year-old as much as they like beginning June 5th throughout the summer.

“So we have a little toddler area where kids can play and interact in the water for toddlers,” says Silvia Steel, an Access and Inclusion Specialist at the museum. “We have a lot of preschool activities where they can learn about electricity and how the Erie Canal works.”

There are several fun activities for third graders to do such as going to the treehouse, spinning around with family and friends, and experiencing how a car wash feels.

“We provide an opportunity like this because we are a museum for all,” says Prentiss “And we want to make sure we’re provided equitable access no matter the circumstances surrounding any families in Western New York.”

Explore & More Children’s Museum is open every day from 10 am to 3:30 pm except for Tuesdays.

Those who qualify for this opportunity must call 716-655-5131 or email info@exploreandmore.org to redeem your free pass.