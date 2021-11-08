Explore & More announces LEGO drive in honor of WNY man who turned cancer diagnosis into mission to help others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum announced it will host a LEGO drive in honor of a WNY man who turned his cancer diagnosis into a mission to help others.

Kevin Hays was diagnosed with stage two colorectal cancer at the age of 28. He took his diagnosis and turned that into a mission to help others. Going on to create "Buffalo Colon Corps," a non-profit organization to educate everyone, especially young people, on the importance of early detection.

In October 2019 he was awarded the "Herd of Hope Hero Award" from Roswell Park. He was nominated by his aunt who told WKBW "Kevin is an inspiration to everyone he meets. It's hard to quantify the impact he's had on this community."

Hays died in October and in his honor Explore & More announced it will host a LEGO drive.

"Kevin was an active member of the community who also really loved LEGO sets. In honor of Kevin's sense of play and community, Explore & More is hosting a LEGO drive to benefit local children in need this holiday season," a release says.

Starting November 12 the public is invited to drop off new, unused LEGO sets which will be delivered to serving children across WNY.

According to Explore & More, his wife and his three children will donate the first LEGO set and put in the first pieces of the new LEGO sets at the museum. The public is invited add pieces to the LEGO set throughout the holiday season. Explore & More will also offer information about colorectal cancer awareness to carry on Hays' mission.