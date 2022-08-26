Explore and More's adult scavenger hunt kicks off Wednesday

BUFFALO, NY — The Explore and More Children's Museum in Buffalo is hosting a scavenger hunt just for adults on Wednesday August 31st.

Teams will go from the Erie Canal Marina to the Heritage Carousel all with the help of an app on their phone.

For Explore and More officials this is a great way to fundraise and also teach residents about the Queen City's history.

"It's an opportunity for corporations, families, and friends to come out to Canalside and go around and hunt clues throughout Canalside and beyond and within the museum, so we are very excited for that," said Mariah Prentis, Explore and More's Advancement Manager.

Teams of 5 can pay 150 dollars to play, and even companies can sponsor a team for 300 dollars.

The Incredible Hunt has over 80 clues across Buffalo.

"The wonderful thing about this app is that it turns Buffalo into a giant sandbox for adults," said Joel Dombrowski, who owns Buffalo Double Decker Bus Tours.

You can register on the museum's website.

