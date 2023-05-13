Explore and More Museum hosts their monthly "Au-some" Night of sensory-friendly fun for kids on the spectrum

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — At Canalside Explore and More Museum hosted their monthly "Au-some" Night of sensory-friendly fun for kids on the spectrum. John Hakes' son Jax is 10 years old and is on the autism spectrum.

Hakes said when Jax was diagnosed he was worried about so many things. But Jax proves to his parents everyday that he is capable of great things - while being one of the funniest people they know.

"I don't think there's a day that goes by they he doesn't make us laugh out loud at some of the things he does and says," Hakes said.

Hakes shared that exposure is key when it comes to the development of a child on the autism spectrum.

"I mean the exposures important you cant shelter yourself from life," he said.

One resource this family utilizes is Explore and More's Au-some evening monthly event. Silvia Steele is the Access and Inclusion Specialist at Explore and More.

"This is a night where families come they get to totally be themselves. this is a complete judgement free zone," she said.

She stated this is a time for children with autism and sensory processing needs to having fun with their families without worrying about if they belong.

"I think this helps take the pressure off so that everyone can just be who they are," she shared.

Explore and More partners with the SPCA, Buffalo States Educational program and Spectrum Health to put on this event. But this is not just for the kids. The goal, organizers said, is to create a safe space for parents also. Crisis Councilor for Spectrum Health Marissa Ries said she wants parents to feel seen and never alone.

"There's lots of parents that feel the same way and that's totally normal its ok to feel overwhelmed, its ok to feel stressed its ok to reach out," Ries said.

Hakes said every challenge is worth seeing the smiles on his families face.

"You know it has its own challenges but you learn to live with those and make the best it no matter what," Hakes said.