Exploding organic peroxide canisters cause fire in Newfane building

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Exploding canisters of organic peroxide were the cause of a fire in a Newfane building Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the building, which houses Nouryon Chemcical Inc., at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Drone Tteam used a robot to assist in assessing the safety of the inside of the building. The building

did sustain damage due to the exploding peroxide canisters.

Fire company personnel and the Niagara County HazMat Team were also able to stop an uncontrolled chemical reaction and develop a plan to resolve the situation.

The county sheriff's office has reported that there is no immediate danger to the public. There is no estimated loss of damage to the building or contents at the time.