'Expiration dates are not always accurate': How to make the most of your eggs amid a rise in prices

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — With egg prices rounding out at an average of $4.90 per dozen, people are finding creative ways to make the most of this staple ingredient.

While the cost is down from previous highs, prices remain more than $2 above last year's U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.

Here are some practical tips to extend the shelf life and usage of eggs in your home:

Buy Local for Freshness and Longevity

One way to ensure you have fresher eggs longer is to source them from local farms.

"Local farm eggs can last much longer in the fridge compared to store-bought ones," Amanda Powers from the New York Farm Bureau said. "If washed properly, they can stay fresh in your fridge for about two months."

Check Freshness with Water

If you stick to grocery store eggs, you can still check their freshness beyond a printed expiration date.

Simply fill a bowl with cold water and gently place your eggs inside. If they lie flat on the bottom, they’re fresh. If they float, it's time to throw them out.

Freezing for Future Use

Did you know you can freeze eggs? Audrey Zybala, owner of Sweet Pea Bakery in Hamburg, told me she doesn’t do this in her store, but you can scramble eggs and pour them into ice cube trays.

“Then use them as you go along,” Zybala said. “You can pop them right out of the freezer and into your recipe or into a pan and make scrambled eggs.”

Consider Substitutes in Baking

If you're running low on eggs, various substitutes can be used in baking.

For instance, Zybala told me that flax seeds mixed with water serve as a great egg replacement, maintaining the texture of your baked goods without sacrificing quality.