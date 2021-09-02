Expert weighs in on Bills stadium talk

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WBWK) — Talks are under way to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. Plans for the new construction include a $1.4 billion price tag and seats for 60-thousand fans in Orchard Park. Many are wondering, why the fewer seats and why the same location?

We took those questions to an expert. Marc Ganis, of Sportscorp in Chicago, has worked on several NFL stadium deals.

“It actually makes a lot of sense,” said Ganis about reducing the number of seats in the new stadium. Highmark Stadium seats 71,000.

“Those last 10,000 or 20,000 seats in a new stadium are actually the most expensive seats to build,” explained Ganis.

He says the way NFL teams bring in money has drastically changed, and is far less dependent on ticket sales.

Why stay in Orchard Park and not go to Downtown Buffalo?

“If they decide to go across the street that will be, by far, the easiest. That will be, by far, the least expensive, saving a lot of money. That will be by far the most convenient for most of the fans and unquestionably there will be more space for tailgating,” said Ganis.

“There needs to be a sense of urgency to get this done and get it done now,” said Ganis, especially with Western New York native Kathy Hochul as governor.

