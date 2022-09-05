Expert gives advice on packing a budget friendly and healthy lunch for kids

BUFFALO, NY — School is about to begin across Western New York, and providing a healthy, budget friendly lunch for kids can be difficult with food prices jumping almost 11 percent.

Eat Well Buffalo, a healthy food blog based in Buffalo is hoping to inspire not only parents but everyone to eat better.

“If you're a role model and you set a good example, its going to lay the groundwork for later on in life. We often do not realize that what we eat as a child will help us determine what we will look like as an adult,” said Sally Gower, Eat Well Buffalo creator.

Gower says when it comes to creating a power-packed lunch, you should give your kids three big things, healthy fats like avocados, high carbohydrate enriched foods, fruits like bananas and apples, as well as lean proteins like chicken, to ensure kids are getting the full food pyramid.

The main focus that Gower wants parents to focus on is to try and be healthier than you were yesterday, by planning ahead, having a productive conversation with your kids, and reading food labels.

“We all have a sweet tooth so why not work with it. Maybe have a cookie but also have the fruit to go with it,” said Gower.

Gower says eating healthy takes little changes in your everyday life, such as substituting white bread for whole wheat, adding more hearty veggies and healthy fats like nuts.

Gower also recommends parents buy in bulk whenever possible to help stretch your dollar.

“Food is so critical to us and our health, we also have to really focus on getting good nutrition from our food because our food can be our medicine,” said Gower.

Gower also mentioned that parents can help their child feel loved at school by also adding a note.

For more information you can visit Eat Well Buffalo’s website.