Expenses of high school sports bring financial strain to families

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — High school athletics are a staple in so many local communities across America. At Sweet Home high school, the Panthers know how to have some serious fun on the football field.

A part of the team's success can be attributed to Running Back, Jordan Theodore. Theodore is starting to get looks from multiple college's, which is leading to visits and showcase camps. All in an effort to potentially receive an offer from one of these schools.

But to get that exposure, Jordan and his family have had to do a lot.

“Showcases can be anywhere from $40-$200,” Jordan's mom, Natalie Theodore said.

On top of the rates for these camps, Theodore said costs come up that you don't see on the bottom line for these showcases.

“We were paying 4.75 cents for gas prices, it was really expensive. That’s not including feeding and the hotel room,” Theodore said.

This is something that not only affects the Theodore's, but a lot of people with a child playing high school sports.

According to Lending Tree, the average family spent $693 annually per child, and travel programs can cost as much as $12,000.

“It’s just a really expensive time for a lot of people in a lot of ways and youth sports is no exception,” Lending Tree Credit Analyst, Matt Shulz said.

Schulz added that a big part of this can come from inflation.

“These things cost a lot of money and it’s always a challenge, but never more so than when the cost of everything in life seems to be going up," Shulz said.

