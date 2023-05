BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It could be a sign of things to come.

U.S. air travel hit a new pandemic-era record on Friday.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened more than 2.6 million people at airports nationwide.

That's a ten percent increase over the same day last year.

The record also sets the stage for what is expected to be a busy Memorial Day weekend travel period.

AAA predicts air travel will be 11 percent higher than the same weekend in 2019.