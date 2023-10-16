Expanding Sunday options for sale of alcoholic beverages

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Businesses now have a head start on Sunday.

New laws are now on the books when it comes to the sale of alcoholic beverages here in New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation this weekend that allows liquor and wine stores to expand their Sunday hours.

Those businesses can now operate from 10 am until 10 pm.

Another bill allows for the sale of things like beer and cider any day of the week, including Sunday.

Governor Hochul says this updates outdated laws, while expanding options for consumers and giving a boost to certain small businesses.