Expanding Sunday options for sale of alcoholic beverages

Governor signs new laws to replace outdated ones
New laws are now on the books when it comes to the sale of alcoholic beverages here in New York.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Oct 15, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Businesses now have a head start on Sunday.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation this weekend that allows liquor and wine stores to expand their Sunday hours.

Those businesses can now operate from 10 am until 10 pm.

Another bill allows for the sale of things like beer and cider any day of the week, including Sunday.

Governor Hochul says this updates outdated laws, while expanding options for consumers and giving a boost to certain small businesses.

