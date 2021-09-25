Excelsior pass problems.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Health Department launched the Excelsior Pass six months ago. The pass is a digital vaccine card, and is an acceptable use of vaccination proof at most major venues.

Now, six months after its launch, some say their pass is expiring or they can’t renew it.

“It runs off the New York State database for COVID vaccinations,” said Christine Kemp, COVID vaccine coordinator at Evergreen Health.

Kemp says many people have been experiencing issues with their digital pass.

“We’re finding patients have some issues getting the pass. We look and find in the state database maybe their last name was spelled wrong, or there’s a phone number was not updated,” she said.

The New York State Health Department also says some people received shorter and longer passes than others. Some have a pass only good for 180 days, others 365 days. The NYS Health Department says everyone’s pass should be good for a year.

The New York State Health Department says,:

“At this time, New Yorkers should know that the 365 days relates only to the length of time the Excelsior Vaccination Pass is valid. The duration of validity of Excelsior Vaccination Passes may continue to be updated to reflect the latest understanding from federal and state health experts as additional scientific and trial data is released.”

Kemp says if you’re having trouble with your pass, you should call the place that gave you the vaccine.

“It’s a pretty easy fix for us,” she said. “You can go in and make sure the info is up to date.”

Some viewers tell us they were told to delete the pass information and re-enter it. Others say they found success with deleting the app and reinstalling it which ended up fixing some of the bugs experienced.

As for those who got their vaccine out of the area, Kemp says those people can call their healthcare provider and enter it into the record to get up to date and be able to get the NYS pass.

