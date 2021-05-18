Excelsior Pass may be needed for concerts, so what is it and how does it work?

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After more than a year, it's lights up at the Riviera Theatre once again.

"We're going to target June 25th to get concerts rolling here again," Executive Director David Fillenwarth said.

According to Fillenwarth, the plan for the venue's first concert since march of 2020 is for 100% capacity. They have been selling tickets to accommodate despite current restrictions being unclear.

"I know it's going to change again," Fillenwarth said, "I think we will take a look at this a couple weeks down the road. From my understanding if you have been vaccinated you should be able to enter to see a show."

Proof of that vaccination will be done in one of two ways; showing your vaccination card, or the Excelsior Pass.

What is the Excelsior Pass:

The Excelsior Pass is a digital way to prove you are vaccinated, or have a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Created by New York State, the pass is done through a digital app for Apple or Android. It needs to be downloaded to a smart phone.

How does the Excelsior Pass work?

Two weeks after your final vaccination dose, the state asks you to plug in your name, date of birth, zip code and information about where and when you received the vaccine. A scannable QR code will then be available on the app, to screenshot, or to print out. The idea is that you could have it scanned by the venue to prove you are vaccinated. It's an alternative to constantly carrying around the psychical vaccination card.

Locally, Art Park said they are considering the Excelsior Pass for concert admittance. Places like Shea's Performing Arts Center and Six Flags Darien lake say they are waiting to make an official decision on the usage of the pass until more information is released. Something the Riviera is doing as well.

"It's a voluntary program and I know they are pushing it but there is a lot that goes into it," Fillenwarth said, "So we're going to sit down and try to figure this out."

They are hoping the Excelsior Pass is successful at other venues, so they can make a better decision as their first concert approaches on June 25th. Tickets for that can be found at their website here, or by calling the box office at 716-692-2413.

"We're excited just to sell tickets and talk about concerts again, so five weeks from now we should do this (the interview) again to see where we stand."