Everything you need to know about Canal Fest of the Tonawandas 2025

THE TONAWANDAS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is making its big return this weekend. If you're thinking of going, here's what you need to know!

The festival is shared between North Tonawanda and Tonawanda. Canal Fest will be open in North Tonawanda from July 13 through July 20, and in Tonawanda from July 15 through July 20. City of Tonawanda Mayor John White said it was shortened by two days due to overtime pay and staffing.

This family-friendly event has something for everyone with live entertainment and daily activities, with highlights like:



Parade: Tuesday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. from Grove and Minerva Streets in Tonawanda to Goundry and Webster Streets in North Tonawanda.

Car Cruise: Wednesday, July 16 at 3 p.m. at Gratwick Park. Donations are requested for the Tonawanda Salvation Army and North Tonawanda Inter-Church Food Pantries.

Diaper Derby: Thursday, July 17 at 6 p.m. on Tremont Street between Webster and Main in North Tonawanda.

Bike Cruise: Friday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m. on Main and Tremont Streets in North Tonawanda. Donations are requested for the Tonawanda Salvation Army and North Tonawanda Inter-Church Food Pantries.

Arts and Crafts Show: Saturday and Sunday, July 19 and 20, from Broad and Main Streets in Tonawanda to Goundry and Webster Streets in North Tonawanda.

Chalk Art Contest: Sunday, July 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main at Niagara Street in Tonawanda.

For a map and more information on the festival, click here.