'Everything was gone': Family picking up the pieces after fire destroyed their home in Depew

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Easter Sunday started perfectly for Ashleigh Samson and her partner as they got their two children, Carter and Caiden, ready to celebrate the holiday.

"We went from having a great day, and a home and everything we needed for our children…To having nothing," explained Samson.

Around 8 p.m. on Easter, Samson got a phone call from her neighbor on Sebring Drive who said her home was on fire.

Samson and her partner rushed home. Flames destroyed everything inside, including a photo album of Samson's mother who was murdered eight years ago in Syracuse.

"Everything was gone," said Samson. "When I say everything, I mean everything."

The family's two dogs were also killed in the fire.

"This has broken me," cried Samson. "I wish this upon no one ever."

Samson said nothing was able to be saved from the home. The family had been renting the home for the past few years but never had renter's insurance.

"If we'd have renters insurance at least we'd have something," said Samson. She is now urging renters to get renter's insurance.

"Get renter's insurance right now, today," emphasized Samson.

Without any insurance assistance, Samson said the family is desperately trying to rebuild their life "from scratch."

If you'd like to help, a GoFundMe page has been organized to help the family of four, along with a link for goods onAmazon.