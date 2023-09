BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — One of the biggest weekend's of the year, coming to a close in Lewiston.

More than 40,000 people turned out for this year's Niagara County Peach Festival.

They crammed into Academy Park, enjoying all kinds of food, live entertainment along with games and rides for the kids.

The local Kiwanis Club puts on the Peach Festival every year, raising money for local charities and community groups.