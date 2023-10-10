'Everything is more expensive,' Halloween bringing spooky prices

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friends and family gathered at The Great Pumpkin Farm to watch a 1,000-pound pumpkin fall 100 feet from the sky.

"It was really cool. I didn't expect it to be so high up," Mia Carducci, who was able to watch the drop, said. "I've seen people drop watermelons, but not from that height and not as big."

However, with this festive Halloween season, comes some hefty price tags.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend more than $12 billion on Halloween this holiday season — a record high.

"Everything is more expensive, and it's outrageous," Candance Lain, who was picking up some pumpkins, said. "People have a hard time buying food, so when you go buy decorations for stuff, it's like, 'oh, I'm going to add that to my weekly $500 grocery bill,' which is ridiculous."

Halloween is scary, but its prices are looking even scarier.

Lain said she often takes matters into her own hands when it comes to decorating for Halloween.

"We grow decorating pumpkins and pumpkins for pie," Lain said. "We oftentimes go shopping the day after Halloween when everything is on sale for next year's Halloween stuff."

Despite this year's prices, many said they don't mind spending some extra cash.

"I like the holidays," Justin Lubman, who was at the farm with his daughter, said. "I like to celebrate — splurge my daughter every once and awhile. When she wants pumpkin candy, I can't say 'no' to that."

Mother and daughter Velynka and Lakeeya Flunder agreed.

"A lot of the season for us is spending time with your family, getting out and creating those memories," Lakeeya said. "Even if it [the price] does increase, you find ways to move around."