'Everyone takes care of each other': WNY businesses send food donations to corrections officers on strike

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many WNY businesses are donating food, drinks and more to the corrections officers who are on strike throughout Western New York.

Town Line Pizza, Alden

WKBW Amanda Curran, of Town Line Pizza

"We do a lot of donations within the community, so it wasn't even a thought," said Amanda Curran, who works at Town Line Pizza.

She said for years corrections officers, who work five miles away at Wende Correction, have been loyal customers.

"We see them on a regular basis in uniform, and out of uniform," said Curran. "Just felt right to support them."

They've donated dozens of sheet pizzas to corrections officers, as well as wings, subs and drinks.

Even customers have been placing orders to be delivered to the corrections officers, both in and outside the facility.

"Community is tight-knit, everyone takes care of each other," said Curran.

Alden Coffee House and Cafe, Alden

Down the block from Town Line is Alden Coffee House and Cafe. They have a donations sign on the front door, as staff there are family or friends of corrections officers on strike.

WKBW Alden Coffee House & Cafe

"A lot of our customers are corrections officers, and to see how it has impacted their families," said Hannah Phelps, who works at the cafe. "You hear people who come into the cafe about how it's impacting them."

Inside their store, they have boxes for non-perishable donations, anything from paper towels to snacks. That's in addition to the coffee, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches they've been donating.

For every boxed pot of coffee purchased, the cafe will donate a pot to the corrections officers protesting outside.

"This is a town of corrections," said Phelps.

The sign caught the eye of Dave Kieber, from Darien. He stopped in to see what donations were needed before he went to the store.

"I don’t know any of the guys," explained Kieber. "It's just something I need to do, something a lot of people need to do to step up for them."

WKBW Dave Kieber, of Darien

Two Guys Pizza, Lancaster

Paul Samul, co-owner of Two Guys Pizza in Lancaster donated four sheet pizzas and 150 wings to corrections officers on strike at Wende Correctional Facility.

"A lot of my friends are corrections officers, my customers are, they order multiple times a day so I just want to give back," said Samuel. "Small communities take care of each other."