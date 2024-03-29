'Everyone is welcome': Local organization aims to strengthen the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hispanic Women's League is making some big changes to help better the lives of community members.

45 years ago, Olga Sonia Davila was a co-founder of the organization and is proud to see its growth.

"We had a problem with bilingual education in 1979 and a friend of mine, Carmen Facio decided to have a meeting at her house."

Davila says that's how the league was first born.

Although she is living in Florida now, she is still involved with the league in one way or another, and she is proud of her daughter for continuing the legacy.

SorAngeles, "Soda" Kuzckowsi is the Chair of the League's Scholarship Committee as well as a board member. She also manages her own business.

Soda said that one of the biggest projects the group works on is raising money for a scholarship fund awarded to one lucky western New Yorker.

And now, it has become even more inclusive.

"We've eliminated the GPA and the requirement to be only enrolled in higher education. Before, you had to be enrolled in either a community college or a university."

Soda said that this helps reach more individuals who are looking to accomplish different things in life.

"It now includes online learning, it extends to trade schools- whether it's culinary arts, going into construction, plumbing, being an electrician."

And another field that the scholarship now extends into is women's athletics, which is especially unique.

Soda said that the partnerships the league forges with other community organizations is crucial for helping each other.

"It's really important that we support one another and that we're really expanding the way that we look at the role."

The league has met with organizations like the Buffalo Sabres which then inspired the league to support women's athletics.

Now, Soda has her own daughter to help continue the league's legacy.

Ryan Kennedy Kuzckowski is excited to officially become part of the Hispanic Women's League.

"I like helping people a lot."

She has looked up to her mother and grandmother as role models who have impacted her desire to make a difference.

She's already starting her mission by being a part of Girl Scouts and her family couldn't be prouder.

"She's going to continue on that legacy," said Olga.

"She's going to help other women by teaching them the things that she's learning right now."

The league is open for anyone to join- no matter the gender or nationality.

"We have different memberships, like the student membership, the ally membership, we have a community-based membership and then we have a business membership."

For more information on how to join, you can visit the league's website.

The league will open applications for new members starting May 1 and ending September 1.