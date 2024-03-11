'Everyone has to keep in mind': Concerns of drowsy driving after start of Daylight Saving Time

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Daylight Saving Time is here! Many of you expressed with us how you feel about the time change. Some of you are all for it and some of you want nothing to do with it. Whether you're for it or against it, AAA wants everyone to keep in mid the increased risk of drowsy driving with an hour of sleep lost over the weekend.

According to AAA, 18% of traffic deaths involved drowsy driving from 2017-2021. In, 2021 alone, there was 6,725 deaths that involved drowsy driving. It's a more common issue than most realize, so with the hour lost, AAA Driving Instructor Bill Collins offered tips on how to stay safe as you hit the road.

"Of course it's getting enough sleep. But if you haven't gotten enough sleep, if you've been sleep deprived, you shouldn't be driving long distances," Collins said. "You should have someone in the car to hopefully keep you alert, to share the driving. Stopping periodically if you're drowsy to recharge your batteries. It's something everyone has to keep in mind".