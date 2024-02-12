‘Everybody loves a good fish fry’: Abstaining for Ash Wednesday leads to fish fry on Valentine’s Day

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday fall on the same day, so how do Catholics celebrate their significant other, while still abstaining from meat and fasting for the holiday?

This is the first time the holidays have shared a day since 2018, and the just the second time since 1945.

WKBW This is just the second time in the last 79 years that Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day fell on the same day.

Father Paul Seil feels that determining how to celebrate both at the same time is a tricky question to answer.

“I hope it all comes down to ‘How do we show our love for one another and our love for God’?” Father Paul said.

Both holidays stem from Christian origins, and Father Paul feels that its best to postpone your Valentine’s Day plans in favor of sticking to your Ash Wednesday fast.

“I guess the simplest thing would be to transfer Valentine’s to a different day, like Tuesday or Thursday,” Father Paul said. “Then, it’s easier to get a reservation at a restaurant and roses aren’t so expensive.”

However, if you’re determined to celebrate on Wednesday, saving yourself for just one fish fry will do.

“You could probably do a fish fry on Valentine’s Day,” Father Paul said.

Because of that, restaurants across Western New York are gearing up for a Valentine’s Day full of fish.

The Roycroft Inn in East Aurora is beginning their fish fry season two days early, serving them on Wednesday for lunch (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

WKBW The Roycroft Inn was serving a mahi-mahi dish for lunch on Monday.

“I love a fish fry, here in Buffalo, everybody loves a good fish fry,” Innkeeper at the Roycroft Inn Dan Garvey said.

Their Valentine’s Day dinner menu has a something for everybody, meat lovers and people taking the day to refrain from it.

“I’m not going to judge if people come in and want to have a steak, we will have that as well,” Garvey said. “We will also have all the terrific options for people to enjoy and select from.”

If fine dining isn’t quite for you, plenty of casual restaurants like Wallenwein’s Hotel in East Aurora will be ready for you… hosting their Wednesday fish fry from noon until 8 p.m.

“We will do about a couple hundred pounds of fish, it’ll be pretty casual,” Wallenwein’s Hotel Owner, Ben Holmes said. “It’s something to do, why not come have a fish.”

Randy's Up the River in Allegheny has been open for 35 years without a single day off, so their famous fish will be ready to go.

WKBW Randy's Up the River made their signature fish fry dish for 7 News last week.

Whatever plans you make, keep them in mind for 2029… when Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day collide again on February 14.