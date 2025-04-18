'Every piece has a story': Buffalo hosts first 'Mend in Public Sewcial' to tackle fast fashion waste

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the U.S. International Trade Commission, China remains the United States' largest supplier of textiles and apparel, accounting for more than 27% of all U.S. imports in the sector.

But in the face of growing environmental concerns and the rising costs of clothing, communities across the nation, including right here in Buffalo, are stitching together solutions.

Such as Buffalo's first-ever Mend in Public "Sewcial," a community event inspired by Fashion Revolution Week, where local textile artists, menders, and residents gather to breathe new life into old garments.

The goal is to encourage sustainable fashion practices, reduce textile waste, and empower people to love and care for their clothing longer.

“80 percent of all clothing ends up in landfills,” Sarah Fonzi, a local artist and event organizer, said.

Fonzi said the event is a “creative action day,” where participants can learn to patch, dye, and extend the life of their clothes, all while connecting with others.

“It’s really about being in community and building something together,” Fonzi said.

The event is a collaborative effort with Stitch Buffalo, a local textile arts center that empowers refugee women through fiber arts.

Munawara Sultana, who moved to Buffalo from Pakistan four years ago, is one of those women. As a mender at Stitch Buffalo, she’s seen firsthand the power of repurposing.

“Every piece that comes to us has a story,” said Sultana. “I love bringing those stories back to life.”

Stitch Buffalo’s impact stretches beyond its art. Founder and executive director Dawne Hoeg said the group has diverted over 20,000 pounds of textile waste and unused tools from landfills.

“It can be done very easily, keeping those items in circulation for yourself," Hoeg said.

With rising tariffs and the hidden costs of fast fashion under scrutiny, Fonzi said events like this can also help families save money in a tough economy.

“The fashion industry has an enormous impact both environmentally and socially,” Fonzi said.

The Mend in Public Sewcial will take place Saturday, April 26, at 656 Elmwood Avenue.